Miles Electric Band March 3 at Piper Repertory Theater
(Photo special to the Independent, from Mesa Arts Center)
An 11-member, all-star live set featuring Miles Davis alumni – the Miles Electirc Band – performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 3 at Piper Repertory Theater at Mesa Arts Center. The progressive, avant-garde, experimental collective, known for revising the framework for modern jazz innovation, revisits repertoire from Davis’ electric period in paying homage to “The Chief.” Tickets $46 for the show at 1 E. Main St. Call the box office at 480-644-6500 or go to https://boxoffice.mesaartscenter.com.
