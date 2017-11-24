Celebrate the holiday season with Merry Main Street in downtown Mesa

Merry Main Street returns to downtown Mesa for the third consecutive year. Merry Main Street is from Nov. 24 through Jan. 5 and offers an exciting variety of holiday activities:
- Merry Main Street begins Friday, Nov. 24 with an ice show at the Winter Wonderland Ice Rink with Arizona Ice at 4 p.m.; music with the Mesa City Band at the Mesa Christmas Tree, Main Street and Macdonald at 5 p.m. and a tree lighting ceremony and the arrival of Santa Claus during a brief program at 5:45 p.m. at Main Street and Macdonald. Enjoy an evening of music, food and fun throughout downtown Mesa from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Winter Wonderland Ice Rink. Downtown Mesa will feature a more than 5,000–square-foot ice skating rink, 20 E. Main St., that will be open daily for thousands to enjoy our amazing winter weather while skating under the stars. Purchase tickets at the rink or online at www.merrymainst.com.
- Mesa’s Christmas Tree. Merry Main Street would not be complete without a giant Christmas tree. The nearly four-story tall tree will be located on Macdonald at Main Street.
- Visits with Santa. Free visits with Santa Fridays and Saturdays. Bring a cell phone or camera for pictures. Visit the activities calendar page on www.merrymainst.com for time and locations.
- Mesa Christmas Market. New this year, the Mesa Christmas Market will be a European style market on the north side of Main Street at Macdonald with more than 30 vendors featuring traditional and nontraditional foods, hand-crafted items, lights and live performances near the Mesa Christmas Tree. The market will be open 5-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays between Nov. 24 and Dec. 23. For more information., visit www.themesachristmasmarket.com.
- Santa’s sELFie Village. Take a moment to create a special holiday card photo at the holiday tree or one of the other Santa sELFie stations that will be located near it.
- Jack Frost’s Food Truck Forest. Start (or end) the journey along Merry Main Street at Jack Frost’s Food Truck Forest at Pioneer Park, 526 E. Main St. This is at the end of the light rail line and across the street from the festive Mesa Temple Christmas lights.
- Main Street Express. Take a ride on the Main Street Express trackless train every Friday and Saturday at the food trucks at Pioneer Park.
- Holiday Happenings at the MAC. The internationally acclaimed Mesa Arts Center comes alive with Holiday Happenings. Purchase tickets to a Performing Live show or enjoy other holiday events like the Mesa Arts Festival and Spark After Dark. Visit www.mesaartscenter.com for details and tickets.
For a complete list of Merry Main Street activities, including dates and times, visit www.merrymainst.com.
In addition to Merry Main Street, there is the annual Mesa Arizona Temple Christmas light display from Nov. 24 through Dec. 31. Thousands of lights will adorn the Temple grounds including a star of 10,000 twinkling lights.