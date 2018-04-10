Limelight Performing Arts presents, “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” a madcap adventure filled with fun-loving flappers, dashing gentlemen, and a devious villainess, April 11-22, at the Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St.
Based on the 1967 Academy Award-winning film and winner of six Tony Awards, “Thoroughly Modern Millie” is set during the height of the Jazz Age in New York City in in 1922, according to a press release. The story is about Millie Dillmount, a young girl who leaves home in Kansas for the “bright lights” of New York City.
She plans to get a job as a stenographer and marry her wealthy boss but things go awry thanks to a meddling suitor, a scheming hotel owner, and a case of mistaken identity, the release describes.
Produced in conjunction with Studio 3 Performing Arts, the production features 55 youth actors from across the Valley, who will sing and dance to musical numbers featuring choreography, set design and costumes, and some of Broadway’s most iconic songs.
Thoroughly Modern Millie is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International that provided all authorized performance materials, credits the release, noting new lyrics by Dick Scanlan; new music by Jeanine Tesori; book by Richard Henry Morris and Dick Scanlan; original story and screenplay by Richard Morris for Universal Pictures Film.
Performance schedule is:
- 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 11
- 7 p.m. Friday, April 13
- 3:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 14
- 2 p.m. Sunday, April 15
- 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 18
- 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 19
- 7 p.m. Friday, April 20
- Noon, 3:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 21
- 2 p.m. Sunday, April 22
Tickets are $17 (plus service fee) and can be purchased at mesaartscenter.com or by calling 480-644-6500. The service fee is waived if purchased in person at the Mesa Arts Center box office. Children under the age of 2 are free (ticket from box office required). Group discounts are available. Go to: www.MTIShows.com
