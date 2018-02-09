Johnsonville bratwursts, Coors beer party Thursday, Feb. 22, at Elks Lodge

Johnsonville brats are sold with proceeds going to youth charities. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent newspapers)

The Lost Dutchman Days bratwurst party is noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at Elks Lodge No. 2349, 2455 N. Apache Trail (State Route 88 and Lost Dutchman Boulevard). Live entertainment will be provided as follows:

Hungry Five Plus

  • Noon-2 p.m., Hungry 5 Plus, polka.

Sylvia’s AZ Polka Band

  • 2:30-4:30 p.m., Sylvia’s AZ Polka Band, polka.

Exit 40 Band

  • 5-8 p.m., Exit 40 Band, country, old-time rock ‘n’ roll.

Johnsonville bratwursts, Coors products and soft drinks will be sold with proceeds benefiting local youth charities. Johnsonville bratwursts are a mildly seasoned sausage made using a family recipe brought over from 19th century Austria. Ralph F. and Alice Stayer began making their flavorful sausage in the U.S. in 1945. Johnsonville is still family owned, with its primary production facilities in Johnsonville, Wisconsin. The event is sponsored by the Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo Committee, Elks Lodge No. 2349, Crescent Crown Distributing (Coors product) and Johnsonville.

For details on the Lost Dutchman Days bratwurst party, call the Elks Lodge at 480-982-2349.

