A Rocky Mountain Christmas: Jim Curry and the Songs of John Denver Dec. 15

Celebrate the holiday season with Jim Curry and his band as they present “A Rocky Mountain Christmas,” a spiritually uplifting medley of seasonal and John Denver songs, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15. It is part of the Canyon Sounds Artist Series and is at Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road.
This concert will send everyone home full of hope about peace, love and the wonders of earth … just what we need more of today.
Mr. Curry’s tributes to John Denver have been hailed by critics the world over. Given his remarkable voice and appearance, Mr. Curry was selected by CBS to provide the background songs on their production of “Take Me Home, The John Denver Story.”
Purchase advance adult tickets for $25 and students for $5 at:
- Canyon Rose Storage, 6405 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon.
- Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce on the Apache Trail, 567 W. Apache Trail.
- On our website www.gcac1.com via PayPal.
Adult tickets at the door are $30.
The Gold Canyon Arts Council, a nonprofit organization, promotes the performing and visual arts, student Arts education, and is supported in part by the Arizona Commission on the Arts, WESTAF, the National Endowment for the Arts, local corporations and businesses.
