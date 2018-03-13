Jerry Donato Quartet takes Zao Theatre stage in Apache Junction

The Jerry Donato Quartet will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 30, at the Zao Theatre, 550 S. Ironwood Drive, Apache Junction.
Presented by Zao Theatre and Centerstage Church, the quartet features John Lewis on drums; Bob Lasier, bass; Nicole Pesce, piano; and Jerry Donato on sax and flute.
Mr. Donato has performed on the “Arsenio Hall Show,” and his soundtracks could be heard on CBS TV’s “Evening Shade” and several TNT made-for-TV movies.
He has performed with numerous touring shows and orchestras that have come through the Valley in the past two decades. His discography, which numbers more than 75 CDs, includes recordings with Steve Ferrone and Nils Lofgren.
Mr. Donato’s latest CD, “It’s a Cool Heat,” features the last recording of West Coast pianist Pete Jolly, who lived and performed in Phoenix in the 1950s and ’60s.
Tickets for the March 30 show, billed as A Night of Spectacular Music, are $10 with open seating. Tickets are available at the door.
For more, www.zaotheatre.com or 480-924-5122.
