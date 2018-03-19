Houser concert caps Superstition Mountain Museum series
Ron Houser and daughter, Tara, will close the Superstition Mountain Museum’s annual free lecture series with a concert Thursday, April 5. (Submitted photo)
A concert of country, western, bluegrass and gospel music performed by Ron Houser and Tara Houser-Jones will close this season’s free lecture series 2 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at the Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail, north of Apache Junction.
The local entertainers will combine their voices and their guitar and fiddle play in the concert, which will take place in the museum’s outdoor amphitheater. Audience members should bring a lawn chair or cushion for seating.
For more, www.superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.
