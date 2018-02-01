Harry Potter Book Night Feb. 1 at Apache Junction Public Library

The fourth annual Harry Potter Book Night will be celebrated at the Apache Junction Public Library and throughout the world on Thursday, Feb. 1.
The fun kicks off at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:30 p.m. at the library, 1177 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.
At “Harry Potter Book Night: Fantastic Beasts,” participants will be sharing the wonder of J.K. Rowling’s unforgettable stories and introducing the next generation of readers to the unparalleled magic of Harry Potter.
Young wizards, witches and Muggles will be treated to an evening of beastly games, crafts, butter beer and more. It all begins when the Sorting Hat decides each person’s house, and houses will be competing for points throughout the evening.
For more information, call the Apache Junction Public Library at 480-474-8555.
Find out more about “Harry Potter Book Night: Fantastic Beasts” and download images including the official logo at www.harrypotterbooknight.com.