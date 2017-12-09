Gold Canyon United Methodist Church choirs perform Dec. 9

Featured this year will be the Chancel Choir, the Canyon Carillon Handbell Choir, the Agape Brass Quintet, cello, flute, oboe, organ, piano and timpani. Special guests again this year are the Rice Brothers – Johnny and Chris – who each will play piano and cello. Also special music this year will include “O Holy Night” sung by Cindy & Wade Hoff, “The Birthday of A King” sung by Don Engbrecht, and “Breath of Heaven (Mary’s Song)” sung by Marty Robison with the choir, and many familiar carols and songs by the choir. The audience will also have the opportunity to sing, according to a press release.
Both concerts are open to the public at no charge as an offering will be received. The proceeds will go to help ensure the financial success of the church’s Performing Arts Series this year. Everyone is asked to bring at least one non-perishable food item per person for the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church Food Bank.
“This is the most popular music event we have all year. Please bring your family, friends and neighbors to an afternoon or evening program filled with some of the great music of the season,” Doug Benton, the church’s director of music ministries, said in the release. “The 1200-seat sanctuary has fabulous acoustics and fills up quickly, so get here early, especially for the 3 (p.m.) concert.” The doors will open one hour prior to each concert. There is plenty of parking at the church – the south parking lot, the north parking lot and the church’s new Missions Center across the street (the former Red Sage Restaurant).
For more information, call the church at 480-982-3776.