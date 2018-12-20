Gold Canyon Arts Council hosts Side Street Strutters next month

Back for an evening of nostalgic entertainment, come the “Side Street Strutters” big band along with their vocalist, Meloney Collins, reminiscent of musicians like Jo Stafford, Billie Holiday, and Etta James.

The Side Street Strutters will perform at Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 18.

Every band member is a superb musician, according to a press release, and their latest show, “Vinyl Jazz – A Century Celebration” is a potpourri of classic swing, jazz, and pop songs like “Mood Indigo,” “At Last,” “and Take the A Train,” melodies that shaped musical history.

Starting in 1983 as a talented musical ensemble at Arizona State University, their initial artistic focus centered on the traditions of early New Orleans jazz.

Over three decades later, the “Side Street Strutters” are Disneyland’s official big band and have expanded their musical palette to encompass a century of classic American music, the press release stated.

Their musical virtuosity and orchestrations have earned them national and international acclaim. They are winners of the Breda International Jazz Competition and recipients of the International Association of Jazz Educators Outstanding Musicianship Award. They play world-wide at European and Jazz festivals, appear on television, and have 12 CD recordings.

Advance adult tickets can be purchased for $25, and students for $5 at goldcanyonarts.org; at ticket outlets at Canyon Rose Storage, 6405 S. Kings Ranch Road; or at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce on Apache Trail.

Tickets at the door are $30.

The Gold Canyon Arts Council, a non-profit organization, promotes the performing and visual arts, and funds student arts education through tutorials, workshops, and master classes provided by all performing artists. The arts council is supported in part by grants from the Arizona Commission on the Arts, WESTAF, the National Endowment for the Arts, local corporations, and businesses.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.