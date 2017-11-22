Full Circle southern gospel trio performs in Apache Junction and Gold Canyon
Full Circle has performances including: 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27, and 8 a.m., Monday, Dec. 11, at Mirage Sports Grill, 725 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, $10 (additional breakfast menu item required); and noon Sunday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 17, at The Sunland Showcase at 6100 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon, salad bar lunch and show, $25.
Tickets are available from https://www.sunlandpromotions.com/full-circle or call 602-295-2157.
