Fall Concerts in the Park return to Apache Junction

The city of Apache Junction Parks and Recreation department is gearing up for its 2018 Fall Concerts in the Park series where residents can bring blanket or lawn chair and attend an afternoon of music.

The Fall Series of Concerts in the Park will feature the musical sounds of three different bands, according to a press release. All concerts are from 6:30-8 p.m. and are free.

The first concert will be Saturday, Sept. 15 and will feature The Delusionists. They will be playing hit songs from the 70s through the 2000s. The second concert will be Saturday, Oct. 20 and features One Minute Millionaires playing some classic, indie and southwest rock music.

The Forresters will bring a variety show of well-known oldies music out to the park Saturday, Nov. 17, a release states.

This event will run at Flatiron Park, 100 N. Apache Trail, on the same evenings as the new Saturday Street Eats event series. This means there will always be a variety of food vendors to enjoy right there at the park at the same time as the live music concerts.

In addition, there will also be plenty of grass open space and the Flatiron Park splash pad for any children in attendance.

