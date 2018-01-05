‘Evening of Sketch Comedy and Improvisation’ Jan. 19 in Apache Junction
Valley Nights at Zao Theatre will present “The Early Bird Special: an Evening of Sketch Comedy and Improvisation” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, at 550 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction.
Admission is $10 at the door with open seating. For more information visit www.zaotheatre.com or call 480-924-5122. Proceeds benefit the Zao Theatre Adopt a School Program, which helps to support fine arts in local schools.
