Desert Challenge Games to host 400 athletes in Mesa

More than 400 athletes from 17 countries will compete in the Desert Challenge Games May 22-26 at Kino Aquatic Center and Broadway Recreation Center in Mesa and at venues in Tempe and Phoenix.

The Desert Challenge Games are a multi-day competition for people with a physical, visual or intellectual disability. It is the only World Para Athletics Grand Prix event in 2019 taking place in North and Central America, according to a press release.

The Desert Challenge Games feature swimming, track and field, archery, air gun and rifle. Countries represented include India, Thailand, Ghana and Australia. Athletes range in age from 7-70. There will be 40 athletes from Arizona Disabled Sports competing.

Arizona Disabled Sports is an organization in Arizona that provides athletic opportunities for individuals with all types of disability. Admission is free this year to all events. The public is encouraged to come out and support the athletes.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.