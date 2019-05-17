Desert Challenge Games to host 400 athletes in Mesa

May 16th, 2019 · by · Comments:

More than 400 athletes from 17 countries will compete in the Desert Challenge Games May 22-26 at Kino Aquatic Center and Broadway Recreation Center in Mesa and at venues in Tempe and Phoenix.

The Desert Challenge Games are a multi-day competition for people with a physical, visual or intellectual disability. It is the only World Para Athletics Grand Prix event in 2019 taking place in North and Central America, according to a press release.

The Desert Challenge Games feature swimming, track and field, archery, air gun and rifle. Countries represented include India, Thailand, Ghana and Australia. Athletes range in age from 7-70. There will be 40 athletes from Arizona Disabled Sports competing.

Arizona Disabled Sports is an organization in Arizona that provides athletic opportunities for individuals with all types of disability. Admission is free this year to all events. The public is encouraged to come out and support the athletes.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie