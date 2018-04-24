‘David Blaine Live’ May 27 at Mesa Arts Center

Death-defying magician David Blaine is taking his mind-blowing show “David Blaine Live” on the road and will be at the Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center Sunday, May 27.
Mr. Blaine is known for his fusion of magic and stunt work, unlike any other modern-day performer. The one-man show will be an interactive experience to shock and awe audiences, according to a statement at the MAC website.
Tickets are $50-$126 with additional VIP packages available at https://boxoffice.mesaartscenter.com, by calling 480-644-6500 or at the box office at 1 E. Main St.
The performance is presented by Mesa Arts Center in partnership with Live Nation.
Mr. Blaine’s highly-rated primetime specials have shown him being buried alive in New York City for a week, encased inside a six-ton block of ice for three days, surviving standing atop a 100-foot tall pillar in Bryant Park for 36 hours without a safety net, enduring 44 days inside a transparent box in London on nothing but water, and living within one million volts discharged at him continuously for 72 hours from seven Tesla coils.
He also spent one week submerged in a sphere-shaped aquarium at Lincoln Center, after which he broke the world record for breath holding live on the Oprah Winfrey show where he held his breath for over 17 minutes, according to the statement.
This presentation is not necessarily suitable for all ages, according to the MAC website.
