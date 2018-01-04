‘Curses Foiled Again’ melodrama Feb. 8-17 at Zao Theatre

“Curses Foiled Again,” a melodrama presented by Zao Theatre, 550 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction, is Feb. 8-17.
This is entertainment for the entire family in the tradition of the earliest theater in America. Audiences are encouraged to boo the villain, cheer the hero and sigh over the heroine. Frequent asides by the characters interacting with the audience create side-splitting comedy that will have you rolling in the aisles.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 8-17. Purchase tickets for reserved seating only at 480-924-5122 or visit www.ZaoTheatre.com. Tickets may also be purchased at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail.