Contestants sought for ‘AJ Kids Idol’

We are accepting applicants for the inaugural AJ Kids Idol hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Apache Junction. It will be held Jan. 28 at Barleens, 2275 Old West Highway in Apache Junction.
The registration is open to all kids ages 4-18 who live in Apache Junction or attend any school in Apache Junction or in the Apache Junction Unified School District. There will be great prizes awarded at the end of the show. There will be food and beverages available along with a raffle for attendees at the event. All proceeds will be used to provide playground equipment for one of our elementary schools. It will be a great event that will grow into the future.
All kids who are interested are asked to register. Parents will be required to give permission.
The competition will be broken up by age categories. The auditions will be held in December. This will allow us to advertise for the event.
Register at: https://goo.gl/forms/LUjWg8rVZTI9haWH2. We are asking for performances to be limited to four minutes, They may include anything that can be performed on a stage. It can be an individual or small group. What is your talent? Do you want to display it to the community? Do you want to try and earn a reward? This is your opportunity to shine.
For further information, call Jeff Struble 480-694-5100 or Braden Biggs 573-586-8787, or e-mail us at ajkidsidol@gmail.com
Editor’s note: Jeff Struble is a member of the Kiwanis Club of Apache Junction.