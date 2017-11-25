Christmas concert Dec. 1-2 in Gold Canyon

The MountainBrook Village Voices Choir will perform its 24th annual Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 1-2, at MountainBrook Village. The concert will be on the Superstition Center stage located on MountainBrook Drive north of U.S. Highway 60 and across from the golf course clubhouse.
Open seating tickets are $10 and include refreshments. Tickets may be purchased at the MountainBrook Village activity office, across from the golf course clubhouse, 8 a,.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday (call 480-983-5555 for information) and at the door prior to each evening’s performance.
The choir invites you to enjoy its 90-minute performance of religious, romantic, humorous and traditional songs and music of Christmas. The choir of more than 75 singers includes Gary and Kay Ackerson who both have a very long and talented musical background. Mrs. Ackerson recalls singing with family at an early age and together with Mr. Ackerson in church choirs for more than 50 years. As an actress, Mrs. Ackerson played actress Brooke Shields’s mother in “An American Love.” Mr. Ackerson began singing tenor in his junior high choir, later joining the Muscatine Elks Chanters. He sang a solo with the Chanters, “If I Loved You” for the crowning of the Queen of Lakes in Minneapolis in 1957. Mr, and Mrs. Ackerson have acted and sung together in live stage performances of “Cinderella,” “King and I,” “Show Boat,” “My Fair Lady,” “Fiddler On The Roof “and many others.
The Ackersons have been members of the MountainBrook Village Voices Choir and the Gold Canyon United Methodist church choir for 10 years.
“We love music and love being able to sing together. It’s relaxing and fun,” Mr. Ackerson said.
The MountainBrook Village Choir concert theme is Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas. The choir will be accompanied by Marty Robison on the piano as well as a 12-piece orchestra. A jolly gentleman in red will make an appearance and be available at intermission for photos, so, be sure to bring your camera.
Editor’s note: Bill Wash is the publicity for MountainBrook Village Voices Choir.
