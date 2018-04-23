‘Celtic Woman Homecoming’ May 16 at Mesa Arts Center

On a winter’s night in Dublin 14 years ago…an idea. To create a musical show with exceptional talent. Classically and traditionally trained Irish female musicians. Celtic Woman was born.
The group performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, at the Ikeda Theater at at the Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St. Tickets $50-$115 at https://boxoffice.mesaartscenter.com, by calling 480-644-6500 or at the box office at 1 E. Main St.
The performance is presented by Mesa Arts Center in partnership with Madstone Productions.
“Since its debut, global musical sensation Celtic Woman’s concerts continue to touch the hearts of a huge audience that spans the globe,” according to a statement on the Mesa Arts Center website.
“Both an accomplished recording ensemble and a world-class performing collective, Celtic Woman celebrates Ireland’s rich musical and cultural heritage, while continuing its remarkable legacy of introducing some of Ireland’s most talented singers and musicians onto the world stage. It’s a universal celebration of life. It’s traditional, it’s contemporary. It’s yesterday, today and tomorrow,” according to the statement.
Experience Celtic Woman on their worldwide ‘Homecoming Tour.’ Celtic Woman continues to transcend national and cultural boundaries to celebrate the timeless emotion of Ireland’s centuries-old heritage. A one-of-a-kind live act, Celtic Woman combines the country’s finest musical talents with epic stage production to present a uniquely inspiring live experience. ‘Homecoming’ represents the next chapter of their extraordinary musical journey,” according to the statement.
