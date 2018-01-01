‘Celebrating David Bowie’ March 7 at Ikeda Theater
Friends, former Bowie bandmates and world class players perform a career spanning concert of nothing but David Bowie music, David Bowie-style, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 7 at Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St. Tickets $ $33-$68. Call the box office at 480-644-6500 or go to https://boxoffice.mesaartscenter.com.
