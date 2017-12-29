Cavani String Quartet presented April 6 by Gold Canyon Arts Council
(Photo by Robert Muller)
Gold Canyon Arts Council presents the Cavani String Quartet 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 6, at the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church at 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon. The quartet is hailed as brilliant and passionate performers, as well as ambassadors for chamber music. Individual advanced tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Purchase tickets at www.gcac1.com/cynsnds.html.
