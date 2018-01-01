Bria Skonberg March 16 at Piper Repertory Theater
(Photo special to the Independent, from Mesa Arts Center)
Wielding a unique blend of modern-day pop sensibility and sizzling musicianship, the artist Bria Skonberg aims for a sense of allure on her new collection. She performs 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 16, at the Piper Repertory Theater at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St. Tickets $33. Call the box office at 480-644-6500 or go to https://boxoffice.mesaartscenter.com.
