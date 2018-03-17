Boyce Thompson Arboretum bids bye to winter visitors with song

Mark Fogelson will perform March 31 at the Boyce Thompson Arboretum. (Submitted photo)

The Boyce Thompson Arboretum has slated a Snowbird Send-Off with Mark Fogelson 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 31.

Tickets for the show at the the arboretum, 37615 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Superior, are $12.50, adults; $5, children 5-12; free for children under 5, arboretum members and Arizona state parks pass-holders. A two-for-one discount is available to those with out-of-state driver’s licenses.

Mr. Fogelson is a Minnesota songwriter and humorist who winters in Apache Junction. He performs at the arboretum, the Superstition Mountain Museum, Lost Dutchman State Park and at winter visitor communities throughout the Valley.

He punctuates his singing with Ole and Lena jokes and regional odes to Midwestern life. Visit www.rmarkmusic.com.

For more arboretum information: facebook.com/btarboretum.

