Birds of the Superstition Mountains: Nov. 14 in Apache Junction

Learn Arizona bird songs and laugh at — or along with — Amy Burnett of the Arizona Game and Fish Department during SALT Speaker Series on Nov. 14.

Ms. Burnett is a lifelong bird watcher and self-proclaimed bird nerd and bird call imitator, according to a press release.

In this colorful presentation, she’ll focus on birds likely to be seen in and around the Superstition Mountains, and help attendees easily learn to recognize some common (and some not-so-common) winged visitors by key markings and song.

She will present, and demonstrate her bird mimicry talents, as part of the SALT Speakers Series 6:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 in Room B-117 of the Apache Junction Multigenerational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road.

The series is co-sponsored by the Superstition Area Land Trust — commonly known as SALT — and the Apache Junction Parks & Recreation Department. It is offered every second and fourth Wednesday October through April at this same time and place, and is free and geared for the public.

Ms. Burnett is the information and education program manager for Arizona Game and Fish Department at the Region 6 office in Mesa, the press release stated.

She is the media liaison in the greater Phoenix area between people and the state’s wildlife resources. She has been an outdoor educator and park ranger for the past 17 years.

Ms. Burnett considers herself fortunate to have worked in some of the country’s most beautiful regional and national parks throughout her career, including the Blue Ridge Parkway National Park, Point Reyes National Seashore, Pfeiffer Big Sur, Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park, and most recently, McDowell Mountain Regional Park in Fountain Hills.

She holds a B.S. degree in environmental studies from the University of North Carolina at Asheville. She has recently taken up competitive trail running, and when she is not working to connect people with the natural world around them, you can find her hitting the local mountain trails.

SALT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Go to azsalt.org.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.