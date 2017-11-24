Big holiday shopping weekend Nov. 25-26 at Superstition Mountain Museum

The weekend of Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 25-26, means big holiday shopping and savings opportunities for visitors to the Superstition Mountain Museum. The museum is at 4087 N. Apache Trail (State Route 88) in Apache Junction.
On Saturday, Nov. 25, the museum will be hosting the annual Old-Fashioned Christmas in the Barn Holiday Boutique featuring multiple artists and crafters displaying and selling their unique handmade items. Tables will be placed amidst the decorations and on the museum patio and grounds. Come and share the festive mood that will prevail and you just might find the perfect Christmas gift for someone (or yourself). Admission to the barn boutique and parking are free.
On “Museum Store Sunday,” Nov. 26, the Superstition Mountain Museum gift store will be participating in an international campaign to encourage shoppers to do their holiday shopping at their local museum shops to find unique items and support local cultural nonprofit institutions.
As an added enticement for shoppers to come out and shop on this day, the Superstition Mountain Museum is having a sale on jewelry made by Native American artists, offering 25 percent off all of these pieces that make such special gifts. Combined with the savings in sale taxes at the non-profit museum, this adds up to significant savings.
The high quality of the Native American jewelry carried in the museum gift shop is evidenced by the items handcrafted by such well-known Native American jewelry artists such as Tommy Jackson, Anderson Koinva, Harlan Joseph and the late Henry Morris.
As an added attraction on Sunday, shoppers can watch Native American craftsmen on site demonstrating their talents and creating beautiful handcrafted works of art.
The museum will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. It will be open the same hours on Black Friday for those who prefer a unique and leisurely venue for their shopping. Entry into the museum grounds and gift store and parking are always free.
Visit superstitionmountainmuseum.org for more info.
Editor’s note: Betty Swanson is an employee of the Superstition Mountain Museum.