Big book sale to be held June 22-23 at Mesa Main Library

Get books, audio books, DVDs, vinyl records and magazines at the Big Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, June 22 and Saturday, June 23.

The Mesa Main Library, 64 E. First Street, will have books for sale including fiction, romance, science fiction, children’s books, according to a press release, adding that there will be non-fiction books in business/finance, religion, self-help, history, art, cookbooks, coffee table books and more.

All proceeds from used book sales benefit the library programs, improvements and services, the release noted of the used book sale made possible by a group of library volunteers.

Books will cost as low as 50 cents plus there will be several special discounts (cannot be combined) for the following:

The first 100 people through the door each day get 20 percent off their entire sale (coupon required);

Military members get 20 percent off with ID;

Teachers get 50 percent off with ID;

All items will be 50 percent off on Saturday, June 23.

Patrons can also enter to win a bag of books (up to $20 value) before the sale begins by visiting www.mesalibrary.org.

For more information, contact Mesa Public Library at 480-644-3100.

