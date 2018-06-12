Big book sale to be held June 22-23 at Mesa Main Library

A variety of books will be on sale for as low as 50 cents at the Big Book Sale, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday, June 22 and Saturday, June 23 at the Mesa Main Library, 64 E. First Street. (Submitted photo)

Get books, audio books, DVDs, vinyl records and magazines at the Big Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, June 22 and Saturday, June 23.

The Mesa Main Library, 64 E. First Street, will have books for sale including fiction, romance, science fiction, children’s books, according to a press release, adding that there will be non-fiction books in business/finance, religion, self-help, history, art, cookbooks, coffee table books and more.

All proceeds from used book sales benefit the library programs, improvements and services, the release noted of the used book sale made possible by a group of library volunteers.

Books will cost as low as 50 cents plus there will be several special discounts (cannot be combined) for the following:

  • The first 100 people through the door each day get 20 percent off their entire sale (coupon required);
  • Military members get 20 percent off with ID;
  • Teachers get 50 percent off with ID;
  • All items will be 50 percent off on Saturday, June 23.

Patrons can also enter to win a bag of books (up to $20 value) before the sale begins by visiting www.mesalibrary.org.

For more information, contact Mesa Public Library at 480-644-3100.

