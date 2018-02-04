‘Beauty and the Computer Geek’ at Mesa Arts Center Feb. 15-25

East Valley Children’s Theatre is showing “Beauty and the Computer Geek” by Susan C. Hunter and Tom Shelton, winner of EVCT’s 2017 Aspiring Playwrights contest, Feb. 15-25 at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Center St. in Mesa.
Shows are 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 4 and 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $15 for adults, $11 for children 17 and under. Call 480-644-6500 or go to www.evct.org.
This world-premiere original work is based on the classic tale of “Sleeping Beauty,” but with a Prince Charming from the 21st century who is more computer nerd than dashing hero. Rooben, an oddball scientist, accidentally activates his latest invention – a time machine. Charles, a socially awkward teenager, his younger sister Jinx, and Clyde, the family dog, are swept along with him to the kingdom of Dormir, a magical land of fairies and talking animals. An evil sorceress has placed a curse on Princess Crystalline to be fulfilled on her 16th birthday. The time travelers arrive on the very day the curse will come to pass, and it’s up to Charles to save the princess and break the spell. Instead, his bungling ways backfire, putting the safety of the entire modern world at risk.
Directed by Karen Rolston, the 36-member cast is made up of youth ages 8-18 from all over the Valley. The playwrights reside in Whittier, California, and will be in the Valley the week of Feb. 19 to lead a workshop for young, aspiring playwrights as part of EVCT’s inaugural Student Playwriting Festival. An evening featuring staged readings of student plays, awards and reception will take place 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20. Tickets for the festival can be purchased at the door for $10. For more information, call 480-756-3828.