Award-winning Cavani String Quartet performs in Gold Canyon

The Cavani String Quartet will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 6, at the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road, Gold Canyon.
The quartet has received a number of national accolades, including the Naumberg Award for aspiring young artists.
Advance-purchase adult tickets are $25, $5 for students. They can be purchased from the Gold Canyon Arts Council website at www.gcac1.com via PayPal or at Canyon Rose Storage, 6405 S. Kings Ranch Road, Gold Canyon, and at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce office, 567 W. Apache Trail.
Tickets at the door are $30.
The Gold Canyon Arts Council, a non-profit organization, promotes the performing and visual arts and is supported in part by grants from the Arizona Commission on the Arts, WESTAF, the National Endowment for the Arts and local corporations and businesses.
