Artworks sought to display at Apache Junction city Hall, library

The city of Apache Junction requests that all artists who contributed art for the most recent City Hall and Library display pick up their pieces 9-1 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, at City Hall, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
Artwork should be picked up and artwork for the next exhibition should be dropped off on the second floor of the administration building. Both pick up and drop off for the next event take place on the same day and at the same time.
Artwork will be accepted on a first-come, first-served, content neutral, basis. Also, the city is especially looking for Southwestern style art and all artwork must weigh 25 pounds or less and have a wire attached to the back in order to accommodate our art-hanging fixtures.
The city only has space for 50 pieces of art, which will be on display for three months. All artists will be required to sign a release and indemnification agreement in order to participate.
For further information, call Jill Miller at 480-474-5066.