Arts and entertainment calendar

Dec. 23-Saturday
SUPERIOR — Geology Guided Walk: Learn about rocks and volcanic formations along the main trail on a tour 1:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, with Rich Leveille as a guide at Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Superior. Entrance fee is $12.50 for adults, $5 for ages 5-12 and free to arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders. His lively tour compresses almost two billion years of geologic history into just over one educational hour. Learn about Pinal schist, the volcanic origins of Picket Post Mountain and the Apache Leap tuff. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/btarboretum/ or ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or call 520-689-2723.
Jan. 1-Monday
SUPERIOR — New Year’s Day Blessing and Concert with Arvel Bird: Here’s a resolution you’ll want to keep. Begin 2018 here with a spiritual smoke blessing and special concert noon-2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1, at Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Superior. Entrance fee is $12.50 for adults, $5 for ages 5-12 and free to arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders. It features inspiring Celtic fiddle and flute musician Mr. Bird, who returns to the Arboretum by popular demand for this New Year’s Day ritual. Curious how a recording artist with roots in both Paiute culture and Celtic music blends the two styles? If predictions are for rain or snow (remember New Year’s Day 2014?), Mr. Bird will move indoors, where the audience will be limited to 50, and seated first-come, first-served. Before his success as a solo artist Mr. Bird spent a decade playing fiddle for country legends including Glen Campbell, Loretta Lynn and Louise Mandrell. For a sneak preview visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LZFnEPwvYdk. And for more of Arvel, check out this expanded version which includes interviews https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=po-xEDbW0eI. Connect with the artist at: https://www.facebook.com/thearvelbird. For more information, visit ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or call 520-689-2723.
Jan. 6-Saturday
MESA — Downtown Festival of the Arts: The Downtown Mesa Festival of the Arts, formerly known as Mesa Arts and Crafts Festival or MACFest, is a free event for the public featuring unique artist creations, music and fun for the whole family. The 2017-18 season’s events will be held on the first and third Saturdays of each month from October through April. Event hours are usually 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/DowntownMesaFestivaloftheArts or http://dtmesafest.com/index.html.
Jan. 18-Thursday
MESA – Joe Satriani, John Petrucci, Phil Collen at Mesa Arts Center: Danny Zelisko presents G3 featuring Joe Satriani, Dream Theater’s John Petrucci and Def Leppard’s Phil Collen at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St. in Mesa, according to a press release. Reserved seat tickets ($125, $89, $59, $55 and $49) go on sale at 10 am on Friday, Oct. 6, at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E Main St. in Mesa or at www.mesaartscenter.com. To charge by phone, call 928-776-2000. All tickets are subject to facility and ticketing surcharges. All ages welcome.
Jan. 19-Friday
GOLD CANYON — ‘Shuffle’ in Canyon Sounds Season: “Shuffle” – a New York-based modern-day ensemble – performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19. Formed in 1998, the Gold Canyon Arts Council presents the fine arts concert series. Although not associated with the church, performances are held at the United Methodist Church of Gold Canyon, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road, through a cooperative agreement. The website is www.gcac1.com/cynsnds.html. Individual advanced tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Tickets at the door are $30. A subscription to all six concerts, which can only be purchased at Canyon Rose Storage or via PayPal, is $100 (a $120 value) for members and $125 (a $150 value) for non-members. To encourage student (K-12) attendance, student tickets are $5. Tickets may be purchased at four locations. The main ticket office is at Canyon Rose Storage, 6405 S. Kings Ranch Road. An auxiliary ticket office is at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail. Also, tickets may be purchased in the lobby of the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church on the evening of the concert. Tickets may also be purchased online in advance via PayPal on the Canyon Sounds website page, according to the Canton Sounds website. There are no physical tickets shipped when purchased with PayPal; bring the receipt to the performance.
PHOENIX – ‘Jazz Meets Poetry Series’: Civil rights will be celebrated in words and sounds as poets and jazz musicians converge on The Nash stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, for The Nash’s Jazz Meets Poetry series. The Nash is at 110 E. Roosevelt St. in downtown Phoenix on Roosevelt Row. Presented by The Nash and Marche-Pfister Productions, Jazz Meets Poetry events will be held throughout the year, each with a new theme, showcasing different voices, talents and styles. Upcoming events include tributes to: Women In Jazz (March 22); and Gil-Scott Heron (April 26). A Jazz Meets Poetry roundtable will be held April 15. Events start at 7:30 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) with the exception of the April 15 Jazz Meets Poetry roundtable (12:30 p.m.). Tickets are available online at TheNash.org. Advance tickets are $15 or $8 for students; and day of $20 or $10 for students.
Jan. 20-Saturday
SUPERIOR – Digital Photographers Roundtable: Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 E. US Hwy 60. 10 a.m.- noon. $12.50 adults, $5 children ages 5-12, free to arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders. Photographers of all skill levels who enjoy digital image post-processing are invited to meet in the Smith Building Lecture room. Beginners are definitely welcome to attend this popular recurring meetup, which includes programs and platforms beyond LightRoom and Photoshop. There’s no additional charge to attend. Monthly meetings usually include on-screen demonstrations of digital editing tools and techniques, discussion of artistic elements such as composition and lighting – and friendly critique of participants’ photos. For more detail e-mail Tim (tim.wohlever@gmail.com) and feel free to mention your preferred editing software. This event will repeat on Feb. 17. For more information, visit ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or call 520-689-2723.
Jan. 27 – Saturday
SUPERIOR – Geology Guided Walk: Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 E. US Hwy 60. 1:30-2:30 p.m. $12.50 adults, $5 children ages 5-12, free to arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders. Learn about rocks and volcanic formations along our main trail on a tour with Scott McFadden as your guide. His lively tour compresses almost two billion years of geologic history into just over one educational hour! Learn about Pinal schist, the volcanic origins of Picket Post Mountain and the Apache Leap tuff. Another ‘Rock Star’ among our guide cadre is Geologist Rich Leveille and get acquainted with ASU Professor Steve Semken. For more information, visit ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or call 520-689-2723
Feb. 16-Friday
GOLD CANYON — ‘Italian Saxophone Quartet’ in Canyon Sounds Season: “Italian Saxophone Quartet” – founded in 1982 by four saxophone soloists – performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16. Formed in 1998, the Gold Canyon Arts Council presents the fine arts concert series. Although not associated with the church, performances are held at the United Methodist Church of Gold Canyon, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road, through a cooperative agreement. The website is www.gcac1.com/cynsnds.html. Individual advanced tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Tickets at the door are $30. A subscription to all six concerts, which can only be purchased at Canyon Rose Storage or via PayPal, is $100 (a $120 value) for members and $125 (a $150 value) for non-members. To encourage student (K-12) attendance, student tickets are $5. Tickets may be purchased at four locations. The main ticket office is at Canyon Rose Storage, 6405 S. Kings Ranch Road. An auxiliary ticket office is at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail. Also, tickets may be purchased in the lobby of the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church on the evening of the concert. Tickets may also be purchased online in advance via PayPal on the Canyon Sounds website page, according to the Canton Sounds website. There are no physical tickets shipped when purchased with PayPal; bring the receipt to the performance.
Feb. 17 – Saturday
March 16-Friday
GOLD CANYON — ‘Bryan Anthony’ in Canyon Sounds Season: “Bryan Anthony” – known as jazz singer with pop sensibilities or a pop vocalist steeped in jazz – performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 16. Formed in 1998, the Gold Canyon Arts Council presents the fine arts concert series. Although not associated with the church, performances are held at the United Methodist Church of Gold Canyon, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road, through a cooperative agreement. The website is www.gcac1.com/cynsnds.html. Individual advanced tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Tickets at the door are $30. A subscription to all six concerts, which can only be purchased at Canyon Rose Storage or via PayPal, is $100 (a $120 value) for members and $125 (a $150 value) for non-members. To encourage student (K-12) attendance, student tickets are $5. Tickets may be purchased at four locations. The main ticket office is at Canyon Rose Storage, 6405 S. Kings Ranch Road. An auxiliary ticket office is at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail. Also, tickets may be purchased in the lobby of the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church on the evening of the concert. Tickets may also be purchased online in advance via PayPal on the Canyon Sounds website page, according to the Canton Sounds website. There are no physical tickets shipped when purchased with PayPal; bring the receipt to the performance.
March 22-Thursday
PHOENIX – ‘Jazz Meets Poetry Series’: Women in jazz will be celebrated in words and sounds as poets and jazz musicians converge on The Nash stage at 7:30 p.m. March 22 for The Nash’s Jazz Meets Poetry series. The Nash is at 110 E. Roosevelt St. in downtown Phoenix on Roosevelt Row. Presented by The Nash and Marche-Pfister Productions, Jazz Meets Poetry events will be held throughout the year, each with a new theme, showcasing different voices, talents and styles. Upcoming events include a tributes to Gil-Scott Heron (April 26). A Jazz Meets Poetry roundtable will be held April 15. Events start at 7:30 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) with the exception of the April 15 Jazz Meets Poetry roundtable (12:30 p.m.). Tickets are available online at TheNash.org. Advance tickets are $15 or $8 for students; and day of $20 or $10 for students.
April 6-Friday
GOLD CANYON — ‘Cavani String Quartet’ in Canyon Sounds Season: “Cavani String Quartet” – ambassadors for chamber music – perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 6. Formed in 1998, the Gold Canyon Arts Council presents the fine arts concert series. Although not associated with the church, performances are held at the United Methodist Church of Gold Canyon, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road, through a cooperative agreement. The website is www.gcac1.com/cynsnds.html. Individual advanced tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Tickets at the door are $30. A subscription to all six concerts, which can only be purchased at Canyon Rose Storage or via PayPal, is $100 (a $120 value) for members and $125 (a $150 value) for non-members. To encourage student (K-12) attendance, student tickets are $5. Tickets may be purchased at four locations. The main ticket office is at Canyon Rose Storage, 6405 S. Kings Ranch Road. An auxiliary ticket office is at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail. Also, tickets may be purchased in the lobby of the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church on the evening of the concert. Tickets may also be purchased online in advance via PayPal on the Canyon Sounds website page, according to the Canton Sounds website. There are no physical tickets shipped when purchased with PayPal; bring the receipt to the performance.
April 26-Thursday
PHOENIX – ‘Jazz Meets Poetry Series’: Gil-Scott Heron will be celebrated in words and sounds as poets and jazz musicians converge on The Nash stage at 7:30 p.m. April 26 for The Nash’s Jazz Meets Poetry series. The Nash is at 110 E. Roosevelt St. in downtown Phoenix on Roosevelt Row. Presented by The Nash and Marche-Pfister Productions, Jazz Meets Poetry events will be held throughout the year, each with a new theme, showcasing different voices, talents and styles. Event start sat 7:30 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.). Tickets are available online at TheNash.org. Advance tickets are $15 or $8 for students; and day of $20 or $10 for students.
Ongoing
APACHE JUNCTION — Lost Dutchman State Park: Check http://azstateparks.com/Parks/LODU/index.html for schedule of events and activities at Lost Dutchman Park, 6109 N. Apache Trail. Call 480-982-4485 for more information.
APACHE JUNCTION — Superstition Mountain Museum: The museum is at 4087 N. Apache Trail. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for students, and children under 12 are admitted free with an adult admission. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org. Culture Passes allowing for free admission to the Superstition Mountain Museum are available at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road.
MESA — Free admission at i.d.e.a. Museum: 150 W. Pepper Place in Mesa. Museum hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. The website is www.ideamuseum.org.
SUPERIOR — Boyce Thompson Arboretum: From May to September, the arboretum is open daily from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Paid admissions are accepted until 2 p.m. The day’s final visitors admitted at 2 p.m. so those final arrivals still have one full hour to enjoy the gardens and trails. The park closes promptly at 3 p.m. Admission is $12.50 for adults and $5 for ages 5-12. Children younger than age 5 are admitted free. Check the event pages at http://ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or recorded information (hours, directions, events, etc.) at 520-689-2811.