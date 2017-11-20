Arts and entertainment calendar

Editor’s note: Items on the entertainment page of the monthly printed Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent newspaper run free of charge as space is available for events in the area. Please submit items by e-mail to ajeditor@newszap.com by the fifth of the month for the newspaper that runs mid-month to mid-month.
Nov. 23 – Thursday
SUPERIOR – Nouvelle visite guidée en Français Guided Walk on Thanksgiving: Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 E. US Hwy 60. 9-11 a.m. Nov. 23. $12.50 adults, $5 children ages 5-12, children under 5 free, free to arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders. Vous êtes invité à rejoindre notre nouveau tour guidé en Français ! Whether you’re learning French or fluent in the language, Boyce Thompson Arboretum has a new tour guided in Gallic – a chance to walk the 1.25-mile main trail and hear narration about familiar gardens and scenery in that most romantic of all Romance languages, en Français. Catherine Dhuicq is a musician and expat living in Chandler; she loves the arboretum gardens and wanted a unique, new way to volunteer here – and this fall/winter she will lead occasional walking tours narrated in her native tongue. She devoted time this summer to learning waypoints around the Main Trail and on Thanksgiving Thursday she debuts her own tour at 9 a.m. (this guided tour repeats Dec. 7). For more information, visit ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or call 520-689-2723.
Nov. 24-26
SUPERIOR – Guided Ten 0’Clock Walk ‘round the Main Trail: Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 E. US Hwy 60. 10 a.m. $12.50 adults, $5 children ages 5-12, children under 5 free, free to arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders. Tour guide Rich Adams narrates arboretum history and points out fascinating plants, animals and geology seen around the gardens on guided walking tours this month on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 24-25-26. A second guided tour with Clyde Waterman on Saturday, Nov. 25. Guided tours are included with daily admission; no pre-registration needed, just be in the visitor center breezeway lobby at start time. For more information, visit ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or call 520-689-2723.
Nov. 25 – Saturday
SUPERIOR – Geology Guided Walk: Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 E. US Hwy 60. 1:30 p.m.- 2:30 p.m. $12.50 adults, $5 children ages 5-12, free to Arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders. Learn about rocks and volcanic formations along our main trail on a tour with Rich Leveille as your guide. His lively tour compresses almost two billion years of geologic history into just over one educational hour! Learn about Pinal schist, the volcanic origins of Picket Post Mountain and the Apache Leap tuff. For more information, visit ag.arizona.edu/bta/
Nov. 25-26
SUPERIOR – Fall Foliage Finale Festival: Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 E. US Hwy 60. 11:00 a.m.- 3:00 p.m., both days. $12.50 adults, $5 children ages 5-12, free to Arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders. Enjoy hot-spiced apple cider and arts-and-crafts vendors beneath the breathtaking canopy of colorful leaves of the Chinese Pistachio trees across from the herb garden. Live music, too! Events included with daily admission. Carry cash for a bowl of posole, soup or chile — Tall Order Catering should be back, by popular demand, with their seasonal soup and posole concession. For more information, visit ag.arizona.edu/bta/
Nov. 26-Sunday
APACHE JUNCTION — 2018 P&M Royalty Court Tryouts: The 2018 P&M Arena royalty competition is 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, at 11404 E. Brown Road (at Meridian Road, the county line). Queen candidates must be 20 and older, teen queens 14-19, princess 11-13 and flag carriers 15 and up. Contestants must try out on the horse they plan to use for the court year. Contestants will perform a riding pattern, run a queen lap and provide a three- to five-minute speech in front of judges and the audience about themselves, family and horse-related activities. For the application and patterns, visit http://www.pmarena.com. For more information, call Teresa Myers at 480-532-9383.
Dec. 1-Friday
MESA — Motorcycles on Main: Motorcycles on Main, sponsored by Downtown Mesa, is held 6-10 p.m. the first Friday of every month between September and June, according to http://www.downtownmesa.com/motorcyclesonmain/. There is a beer garden, live music, vendors, food and raffles. The road is closed to car traffic and open to bikes, riders and spectators for this family friendly event.
Dec. 2-Saturday
MESA — Downtown Festival of the Arts: The Downtown Mesa Festival of the Arts, formerly known as Mesa Arts and Crafts Festival or MACFest, is a free event for the public featuring unique artist creations, music and fun for the whole family. The 2017-18 season’s events will be held on the first and third Saturdays of each month from October through April. December event hours are 2-8 p.m. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/DowntownMesaFestivaloftheArts or http://dtmesafest.com/index.html.
MESA — The Legends Christmas Gala: Join at the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum, 2017 N. Greenfield Road in Mesa, for a fundraising dinner and dance at the museum in conjunction with a silent auction. The grand prize drawing of our Wheels and Wings Raffle will occur and one lucky winner will drive away with one of two cars. Tickets are $25 and are available at www.legendschristmasgala.com. Raffle tickets can be purchased at www.WheelsAndWingsRaffle.com until 7 p.m. Dec. 2. Arizona Commemorative Air Force was founded in 1977 as the 10th chapter of the CAF. It has 500 members, seven flyable warbirds that offer living history “thrill of a lifetime” rides and more than 20 historic war aircraft on display. The fully restored and rare B-17G and B-25J Bombers are the two main warbirds that conduct the Flying Legends of Victory Summer Air Show tour and visit approximately 40 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada. The military aviation museum has 55,000 square feet of historical airplanes, relics and educational exhibits, in addition to a working mechanics hangar. The website is www.azcaf.org.
SUPERIOR — Cool vs. Warm-Seasonal Edibles: Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 E. US Highway 60. 1:30 p.m.- 2:30 p.m. $12.50 adults, $5 children ages 5-12, free to Arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders. Vegetable gardening – here in the Sonoran Desert? If you know when to plant, where and what to plant, the answer is yes! You can have a full garden (and a full plate) almost year-round, right here in the desert. Bring your questions and join the Superstition Mountain Master Gardeners for this interactive presentation about becoming a confident desert gardener. Green-thumbed volunteers with Pinal County’s Superstition Mountain Master program host a series of Saturday morning once-a-month outdoor workshops about gardening topics at Boyce Thompson Arboretum. For more information about our local Master Gardeners, their classes and volunteer work, call Carol at 602-438-4003 or email: caparrott21@hotmail.com. For more information, visit ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or call 520-689-2723.
SUPERIOR – Guided Bird Walk with Troy Corman and Cindy Marple: Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 E. US Hwy 60. 8:30 a.m.- 10:30 a.m. $12.50 adults, $5 children ages 5-12, free to arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders. Arboretum guided bird walks are an ideal way to get into birding and to sharpen your skills – beginners are welcome. No binoculars? Ask in the gift shop when paying admission – loaner binoculars are available. What colorful birds are likely during fall months? Read the latest BTA bird sightings at: http://ebird.org/ebird/
Dec. 7 – Thursday
SUPERIOR – Nouvelle visite guidée en Français Guided Walk: Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 E. US Hwy 60. 9 a.m. Dec. 7. $12.50 adults, $5 children ages 5-12, children under 5 free, free to arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders. Vous êtes invité à rejoindre notre nouveau tour guidé en Français ! Whether you’re learning French or fluent in the language, Boyce Thompson Arboretum has a new tour guided in Gallic – a chance to walk the 1.25-mile main trail and hear narration about familiar gardens and scenery in that most romantic of all Romance languages, en Français. Catherine Dhuicq is a musician and expat living in Chandler; she loves the Arboretum gardens and wanted a unique, new way to volunteer here – and this Fall/Winter she will lead occasional walking tours narrated in her native tongue. She devoted time this summer to learning waypoints around the Main Trail. For more information, visit ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or call 520-689-2723.
Dec. 9 – Saturday
SUPERIOR – Gems, Minerals & Geology: Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 E. US Hwy 60. 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Dec. 9. $12.50 adults, $5 children ages 5-12, children under 5 free, free to Arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders. Pinal County has world-renowned and diverse geology, including rich deposits of copper ore and gemstones such as peridot and turquoise. Learn how this came to be, and explore local geology, during a day of presentations and guided tours hosted at Boyce Thompson Arboretum. You can buy gemstones and jewelry from an array of vendors with exhibits tables set up near the Visitor Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Educational sessions begin with a 30-minute slideshow where professional geologist Scott McFadden explains basic principles of Geology at 9:30 a.m., making plate tectonics easier for all ages to understand. At 10 a.m. Arizona State University Geology Professor Steve Semken will explain the origin of minerals and rocks found in the area, followed by a guided walk down to Queen Creek to interpret the rocks we find there. At 1 p.m., ASU Planetary Geologist Laurence Garvie will have genuine Mars rocks in the Smith Building lecture room, and will give a presentation on meteorites (Laurence curates the famous ASU collection of extraterrestrial rocks that have crash-landed on our planet); and throughout the morning Geologist Phil St. George will demonstrate gold panning! Confirm event times at the Arboretum website http:// cals.arizona.edu/bta . Event included with Arboretum admission. For more information, visit ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or call 520-689-2723.
MESA — Santa Fly-in: Celebrate the start of the holiday season with a visit from Santa at the Arizona Commemorative Air Force Museum, 2017 N. Greenfield Road in Mesa. Kids and adults alike are welcome to attend and sit on Santa’s lap to ask for what you want for the holidays. Arizona Commemorative Air Force was founded in 1977 as the 10th chapter of the CAF. It has 500 members, seven flyable warbirds that offer living history “thrill of a lifetime” rides and more than 20 historic war aircraft on display. The fully restored and rare B-17G and B-25J Bombers are the two main warbirds that conduct the Flying Legends of Victory Summer Air Show tour and visit approximately 40 cities throughout the U.S. and Canada. The military aviation museum has 55,000 square feet of historical airplanes, relics and educational exhibits, in addition to a working mechanics hangar. The website is www.azcaf.org.
Dec. 10 – Sunday
SUPERIOR – Intro to Photography Workshop and Outdoor Shoot: Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 E. US Hwy 60. 9 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. $12.50 adults, $5 children ages 5-12, free to Arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders. Valley photographers MiMi, Jack, Tim, Mark and Kathy have photographed landscapes and people from Arizona to the Mediterranean, criss-crossing America, west to east and north to south exploring national parks, urban landscapes and exploring subjects through portrait, close-up photography. The quintet of photographers volunteer a day here at the Arboretum each month – sharing their camera skills and coaching beginners. The goal is to share a few basic camera lessons while photographing the gardens. These photo walks include time for participants to learn basic camera functions ranging from aperture and exposure to white balance. In addition, participants will be able to ask their specific questions answered in a supportive small groups, each with a friendly camera coach whose goal is to “put the fun in camera functions, and eliminate aspects of photography that can be intimidating for beginners.” For more information, visit ag.arizona.edu/bta/
Dec. 15-Friday
GOLD CANYON — ‘Songs of John Denver’ in Canyon Sounds Season: “A Rocky Mountain Christmas – Songs of John Denver by Jim Curry” will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15. Formed in 1998, the Gold Canyon Arts Council presents the fine arts concert series. Although not associated with the church, performances are held at the United Methodist Church of Gold Canyon, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road, through a cooperative agreement. The website is www.gcac1.com/cynsnds.html. Individual advanced tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Tickets at the door are $30. A subscription to all six concerts, which can only be purchased at Canyon Rose Storage or via PayPal, is $100 (a $120 value) for members and $125 (a $150 value) for non-members. To encourage student (K-12) attendance, student tickets are $5. Tickets may be purchased at four locations. The main ticket office is at Canyon Rose Storage, 6405 S. Kings Ranch Road. An auxiliary ticket office is at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail. Also, tickets may be purchased in the lobby of the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church on the evening of the concert. Tickets may also be purchased online in advance via PayPal on the Canyon Sounds website page, according to the Canton Sounds website. There are no physical tickets shipped when purchased with PayPal; bring the receipt to the performance.
Dec. 16-Saturday
MESA — Downtown Festival of the Arts: The Downtown Mesa Festival of the Arts, formerly known as Mesa Arts and Crafts Festival or MACFest, is a free event for the public featuring unique artist creations, music and fun for the whole family. The 2017-18 season’s events will be held on the first and third Saturdays of each month from October through April. December event hours are 2-8 p.m. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/DowntownMesaFestivaloftheArts or http://dtmesafest.com/index.html.
Jan. 6-Saturday
MESA — Downtown Festival of the Arts: The Downtown Mesa Festival of the Arts, formerly known as Mesa Arts and Crafts Festival or MACFest, is a free event for the public featuring unique artist creations, music and fun for the whole family. The 2017-18 season’s events will be held on the first and third Saturdays of each month from October through April. Event hours are usually 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/DowntownMesaFestivaloftheArts or http://dtmesafest.com/index.html.
Jan. 18-Thursday
MESA – Joe Satriani, John Petrucci, Phil Collen at Mesa Arts Center: Danny Zelisko presents G3 featuring Joe Satriani, Dream Theater’s John Petrucci and Def Leppard’s Phil Collen at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St. in Mesa, according to a press release. Reserved seat tickets ($125, $89, $59, $55 and $49) go on sale at 10 am on Friday, Oct. 6, at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E Main St. in Mesa or at www.mesaartscenter.com. To charge by phone, call 928-776-2000. All tickets are subject to facility and ticketing surcharges. All ages welcome.
Jan. 19-Friday
GOLD CANYON — ‘Shuffle’ in Canyon Sounds Season: “Shuffle” – a New York-based modern-day ensemble – performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19. Formed in 1998, the Gold Canyon Arts Council presents the fine arts concert series. Although not associated with the church, performances are held at the United Methodist Church of Gold Canyon, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road, through a cooperative agreement. The website is www.gcac1.com/cynsnds.html. Individual advanced tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Tickets at the door are $30. A subscription to all six concerts, which can only be purchased at Canyon Rose Storage or via PayPal, is $100 (a $120 value) for members and $125 (a $150 value) for non-members. To encourage student (K-12) attendance, student tickets are $5. Tickets may be purchased at four locations. The main ticket office is at Canyon Rose Storage, 6405 S. Kings Ranch Road. An auxiliary ticket office is at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail. Also, tickets may be purchased in the lobby of the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church on the evening of the concert. Tickets may also be purchased online in advance via PayPal on the Canyon Sounds website page, according to the Canton Sounds website. There are no physical tickets shipped when purchased with PayPal; bring the receipt to the performance.
PHOENIX – ‘Jazz Meets Poetry Series’: Civil rights will be celebrated in words and sounds as poets and jazz musicians converge on The Nash stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, for The Nash’s Jazz Meets Poetry series. The Nash is at 110 E. Roosevelt St. in downtown Phoenix on Roosevelt Row. Presented by The Nash and Marche-Pfister Productions, Jazz Meets Poetry events will be held throughout the year, each with a new theme, showcasing different voices, talents and styles. Upcoming events include tributes to: Women In Jazz (March 22); and Gil-Scott Heron (April 26). A Jazz Meets Poetry roundtable will be held April 15. Events start at 7:30 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) with the exception of the April 15 Jazz Meets Poetry roundtable (12:30 p.m.). Tickets are available online at TheNash.org. Advance tickets are $15 or $8 for students; and day of $20 or $10 for students.
Jan. 20-Saturday
MESA — Downtown Festival of the Arts: The Downtown Mesa Festival of the Arts, formerly known as Mesa Arts and Crafts Festival or MACFest, is a free event for the public featuring unique artist creations, music and fun for the whole family. The 2017-18 season’s events will be held on the first and third Saturdays of each month from October through April. Event hours are usually 10 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/DowntownMesaFestivaloftheArts or http://dtmesafest.com/index.html.
SUPERIOR – Digital Photographers Roundtable: Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 E. US Hwy 60. 10 a.m.- noon. $12.50 adults, $5 children ages 5-12, free to arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders. Photographers of all skill levels who enjoy digital image post-processing are invited to meet in the Smith Building Lecture room. Beginners are definitely welcome to attend this popular recurring meetup, which includes programs and platforms beyond LightRoom and Photoshop. There’s no additional charge to attend. Monthly meetings usually include on-screen demonstrations of digital editing tools and techniques, discussion of artistic elements such as composition and lighting – and friendly critique of participants’ photos. For more detail e-mail Tim (tim.wohlever@gmail.com) and feel free to mention your preferred editing software. This event will repeat on Feb. 17. For more information, visit ag.arizona.edu/bta/
Jan. 27 – Saturday
SUPERIOR – Geology Guided Walk: Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 E. US Hwy 60. 1:30-2:30 p.m. $12.50 adults, $5 children ages 5-12, free to arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders. Learn about rocks and volcanic formations along our main trail on a tour with Scott McFadden as your guide. His lively tour compresses almost two billion years of geologic history into just over one educational hour! Learn about Pinal schist, the volcanic origins of Picket Post Mountain and the Apache Leap tuff. Another ‘Rock Star’ among our guide cadre is Geologist Rich Leveille and get acquainted with ASU Professor Steve Semken. For more information, visit ag.arizona.edu/bta/
Feb. 16-Friday
GOLD CANYON — ‘Italian Saxophone Quartet’ in Canyon Sounds Season: “Italian Saxophone Quartet” – founded in 1982 by four saxophone soloists – performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16. Formed in 1998, the Gold Canyon Arts Council presents the fine arts concert series. Although not associated with the church, performances are held at the United Methodist Church of Gold Canyon, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road, through a cooperative agreement. The website is www.gcac1.com/cynsnds.html. Individual advanced tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Tickets at the door are $30. A subscription to all six concerts, which can only be purchased at Canyon Rose Storage or via PayPal, is $100 (a $120 value) for members and $125 (a $150 value) for non-members. To encourage student (K-12) attendance, student tickets are $5. Tickets may be purchased at four locations. The main ticket office is at Canyon Rose Storage, 6405 S. Kings Ranch Road. An auxiliary ticket office is at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail. Also, tickets may be purchased in the lobby of the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church on the evening of the concert. Tickets may also be purchased online in advance via PayPal on the Canyon Sounds website page, according to the Canton Sounds website. There are no physical tickets shipped when purchased with PayPal; bring the receipt to the performance.
Feb. 17 – Saturday
SUPERIOR – Digital Photographers Roundtable: Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 E. US Hwy 60. 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. $12.50 adults, $5 children ages 5-12, free to Arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders. Photographers of all skill levels who enjoy digital image post-processing are invited to meet in the Smith Building Lecture room. Beginners are definitely welcome to attend this popular recurring meetup, which includes programs and platforms beyond LightRoom and Photoshop. There’s no additional charge to attend. Monthly meetings usually include on-screen demonstrations of digital editing tools and techniques, discussion of artistic elements such as composition and lighting – – and friendly critique of participants’ photos. For more detail e-mail Tim (tim.wohlever@gmail.com) and feel free to mention your preferred editing software. For more information, visit ag.arizona.edu/bta/
March 16-Friday
GOLD CANYON — ‘Bryan Anthony’ in Canyon Sounds Season: “Bryan Anthony” – known as jazz singer with pop sensibilities or a pop vocalist steeped in jazz – performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 16. Formed in 1998, the Gold Canyon Arts Council presents the fine arts concert series. Although not associated with the church, performances are held at the United Methodist Church of Gold Canyon, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road, through a cooperative agreement. The website is www.gcac1.com/cynsnds.html. Individual advanced tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Tickets at the door are $30. A subscription to all six concerts, which can only be purchased at Canyon Rose Storage or via PayPal, is $100 (a $120 value) for members and $125 (a $150 value) for non-members. To encourage student (K-12) attendance, student tickets are $5. Tickets may be purchased at four locations. The main ticket office is at Canyon Rose Storage, 6405 S. Kings Ranch Road. An auxiliary ticket office is at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail. Also, tickets may be purchased in the lobby of the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church on the evening of the concert. Tickets may also be purchased online in advance via PayPal on the Canyon Sounds website page, according to the Canton Sounds website. There are no physical tickets shipped when purchased with PayPal; bring the receipt to the performance.
March 22-Thursday
PHOENIX – ‘Jazz Meets Poetry Series’: Women in jazz will be celebrated in words and sounds as poets and jazz musicians converge on The Nash stage at 7:30 p.m. March 22 for The Nash’s Jazz Meets Poetry series. The Nash is at 110 E. Roosevelt St. in downtown Phoenix on Roosevelt Row. Presented by The Nash and Marche-Pfister Productions, Jazz Meets Poetry events will be held throughout the year, each with a new theme, showcasing different voices, talents and styles. Upcoming events include a tributes to Gil-Scott Heron (April 26). A Jazz Meets Poetry roundtable will be held April 15. Events start at 7:30 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.) with the exception of the April 15 Jazz Meets Poetry roundtable (12:30 p.m.). Tickets are available online at TheNash.org. Advance tickets are $15 or $8 for students; and day of $20 or $10 for students.
April 6-Friday
GOLD CANYON — ‘Cavani String Quartet’ in Canyon Sounds Season: “Cavani String Quartet” – ambassadors for chamber music – perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 6. Formed in 1998, the Gold Canyon Arts Council presents the fine arts concert series. Although not associated with the church, performances are held at the United Methodist Church of Gold Canyon, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road, through a cooperative agreement. The website is www.gcac1.com/cynsnds.html. Individual advanced tickets are $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Tickets at the door are $30. A subscription to all six concerts, which can only be purchased at Canyon Rose Storage or via PayPal, is $100 (a $120 value) for members and $125 (a $150 value) for non-members. To encourage student (K-12) attendance, student tickets are $5. Tickets may be purchased at four locations. The main ticket office is at Canyon Rose Storage, 6405 S. Kings Ranch Road. An auxiliary ticket office is at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail. Also, tickets may be purchased in the lobby of the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church on the evening of the concert. Tickets may also be purchased online in advance via PayPal on the Canyon Sounds website page, according to the Canton Sounds website. There are no physical tickets shipped when purchased with PayPal; bring the receipt to the performance.
April 26-Thursday
PHOENIX – ‘Jazz Meets Poetry Series’: Gil-Scott Heron will be celebrated in words and sounds as poets and jazz musicians converge on The Nash stage at 7:30 p.m. April 26 for The Nash’s Jazz Meets Poetry series. The Nash is at 110 E. Roosevelt St. in downtown Phoenix on Roosevelt Row. Presented by The Nash and Marche-Pfister Productions, Jazz Meets Poetry events will be held throughout the year, each with a new theme, showcasing different voices, talents and styles. Event start sat 7:30 p.m. (doors at 7 p.m.). Tickets are available online at TheNash.org. Advance tickets are $15 or $8 for students; and day of $20 or $10 for students.
Ongoing
APACHE JUNCTION — Lost Dutchman State Park: Check http://azstateparks.com/Parks/LODU/index.html for schedule of events and activities at Lost Dutchman Park, 6109 N. Apache Trail. Call 480-982-4485 for more information.
APACHE JUNCTION — Superstition Mountain Museum: The museum is at 4087 N. Apache Trail. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, $3 for students, and children under 12 are admitted free with an adult admission. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org. Culture Passes allowing for free admission to the Superstition Mountain Museum are available at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road.
MESA — Free admission at i.d.e.a. Museum: 150 W. Pepper Place in Mesa. Museum hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday. The website is www.ideamuseum.org.
SUPERIOR — Boyce Thompson Arboretum: From May to September, the arboretum is open daily from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Paid admissions are accepted until 2 p.m. The day’s final visitors admitted at 2 p.m. so those final arrivals still have one full hour to enjoy the gardens and trails. The park closes promptly at 3 p.m. Admission is $12.50 for adults and $5 for ages 5-12. Children younger than age 5 are admitted free. Check the event pages at http://ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or recorded information (hours, directions, events, etc.) at 520-689-2811.