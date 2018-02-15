Arts and entertainment events through April 1

Apache Junction Rock, Gem and Jewelry Show
9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Feb. 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 19
Fun for all ages at Skyline High School, 845 S. Crismon Road in Mesa. Bring the kids and browse original jewelry, gemstones, and beads, as well as rare and unusual crystals, minerals, and fossils. See the wonders of the Earth and take home a beautiful amazing piece of nature. Raffles and silent auctions will be held hourly. Proceeds from the show are used to provide scholarship monies to local students. Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for students with ID, and children under the age of 12 are free. E-mail Apachejrgc@ajrockclub.com for information.
Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo 1:20 p.m. Feb. 23-25
Experience the 54th Annual Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo at the Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds,
1590 E. Lost Dutchman Blvd. It is a full eight-event rodeo – bareback, calf roping, saddlebronc, steer wrestling, ladies breakaway roping, barrel racing, team roping and bull riding – with professional cowboys and cowgirls competing for prize money. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for 10 and under. There is an additional $2 charge for the Event Center admission. For more information, go to www.lostdutchmandays.org.
Arizona Renaissance Festival 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays through April 1
Be transported back to the 16th century Saturdays and Sundays (plus Presidents’ Day, Feb. 19) at a 30-acre village on East U.S. Highway 60 southeast of Apache Junction and Gold Canyon. The village has whimsical castles, cottages, pubs and 13 stages of nonstop performances of music, mermaids, merriment, dance, acrobatics and comedy. The festival has a cast of nearly 2,000 colorfully costumed characters. Advance tickets $24 for adults, $15 for ages 5-12. Go to arizona.renfestinfo.com.
Arizona Early Day Gas Engine & Tractor Show 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 10-11:
The antique engine and tractor show at the Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds, 1590 E. Lost Dutchman Blvd., includes tractor pulls, a 1 p.m. tractor parade both days and garden tractor races.
$5 admission charge. Go to https://aedgeta.org for more information.
Spring training games in Phoenix metro area through March 27:
Cactus League games can be seen at 10 stadiums in the Phoenix metro area, including two in Mesa (Sloan Park with the Chicago Cubs and Hohokam Stadium with the Oakland A’s. Ticket prices and times at www.cactusleague.com