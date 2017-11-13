Artists of the Superstitions holiday show Nov. 25

It’s that great time of year for art lovers to view and select unique, original and juried art for the holiday season or for yourself. Artists of the Superstitions announce a fine art show to be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, at the Towne Hall at Gold Canyon Golf Resort, 6100 S. Kings Ranch Road. Look for access to the courtyard area just beyond the entrance to the golf course. The show is offered free to the public.
A diverse selection of artwork — ceramics, fabric, fiber, glass, gourds, jewelry, painting, photography, woodworking and more — will be represented by local members whose art will be presented at the show. In addition to the fine art show, a collection of canned goods and money will be accepted for the Apache Junction Food Bank to assist the less fortunate in our community.
Artists of the Superstitions members welcome everyone for the opportunity to view and purchase all the beautiful creations. Information is also available at our website www.artistsofthesuperstitions.com.
Editor’s note: Julie Hathaway is a member of the Artists of the Superstitions.