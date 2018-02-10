Art in the Olive Grove Feb. 11 in Queen Creek with Artists of the Superstitions

Artists of the Superstitions invite all to attend a day of fine art, entertainment and wine tasting 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday. Feb. 11, in the park-like setting of the Queen Creek Olive Mill, 25062 S. Meridian Road in Queen Creek (off Combs Road).
Visitors will have the opportunity to view and purchase fine art from members of the Artists of the Superstitions displaying their painting, photography, jewelry, woodworking and gourd creations.
For more information on Art in the Olive Grove, e-mail artists.superstitions@gmail.com or visit www.artistsofthesuperstitions.com. Admission to the show is free to the public. Olive Mill: 480-888-9290