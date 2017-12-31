Arlo Guthrie Re:Generation Tour March 29 at Ikeda Theater
(Photo special to the Independent, from Mesa Arts Center)
Arlo Guthrie’s father Woody hoped one day to have enough kids to form a family band, traveling the country and singing their songs together – Generations. The Re:Generation tour is the spirit of an American family making music together. Arlo’s children Abe and Sarah Lee will be joining their dad to present music of the Guthrie Generations 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 29. Tickets $26-$56 for the show at the Ikeda Theater at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St. Call the box office at 480-644-6500 or go to https://boxoffice.mesaartscenter.com.
