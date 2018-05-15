Apache Junction to host Cowboys and Cuties father-daughter dance

· May 15, 2018

The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation is hosting “Cowboys and Cuties,” a father-daughter dance to celebrate Father’s Day.

This event will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 9, and pre-registration is required. To make this event happen, a minimum of 30 participants is required to be registered by Monday, June 4, according to a press release.

The evening will feature appetizers, photos, dancing and crafting. The AJ Mounted Ranger will also be at the event to assist with some the activities, a release states.

Activities will include learning the two-step, crafting and experiencing tastes of the southwest. Activities are designed for Father’s and their daughter’s ages 4-14 years old.

Father’s can be substituted for grandfathers, uncles, older brothers (18 or older), single mother or any other father figure in a young lady’s life.

Residents can bring their own cameras as there will be photo opportunities.

The fee is $8 per person. Those interested in more information can visit the city’s Parks and Recreation office, 1035 N. Idaho Road, during normal business hours or online at www.ajcity.net/register

