Apache Junction Soroptimist Club arts, craft fair Feb. 24 at county complex

The Apache Junction Soroptimist Club will hold its annual arts and craft fair in conjunction with the Lost Dutchman Days celebration and will feature local artists and those from around the country.
The one-day, free-admission event is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Pinal County Complex, 575 N. Idaho Road, on the southeast corner of Superstition Boulevard and Idaho Road.
The fair brings creative people together to share their works. The variety of artwork includes photography, quilts, jewelry, paintings, clothes, handmade soaps, metal work, stained glass and more.
The net proceeds from this event – including a silent auction – will be used to support Soroptimist Club of Apache Junction projects, such as scholarships to women for ongoing education or returning to the work force.
The Apache Junction Soroptimist Club was formed in 1971 and is part of an international organization for business and professional women who work to improve women’s and human rights worldwide. Visit www.soroptimist-apachejunctionaz.com.