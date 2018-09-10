Apache Junction Parks and Recreation to host Avengers: Infinity War in park

The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Movie in the Park event, showing Avengers: Infinity War at 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22.

The screening is free and open to people of all ages. The event will be at Flatiron Park, 100 N. Apache Trail, according to a press release. Those who plan to attend can bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on during the movie.

Avengers: Infinity War, part of Marvel Studios’s larger cinematic universe, is about supervillian Thanos’s attempt to collect the six infinity stones and destroy half of those living in the universe. The Avengers team with various other superheroes in the hopes of thwarting Thanos’s plan.

The film is rated PG-13 for intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action throughout, language and some crude references, according to the Motion Picture Association of America.

The city’s parks and recreation department will host several other Movies in the Park events each month through the end of the year. The next one will be Friday, Oct. 19 and will be The Nightmare Before Christmas.

