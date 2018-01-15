Apache Junction Lions and Leo music and variety show Jan. 26

The 21st annual Apache Junction Lions/Leo Music and Variety Show is 7-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, at the Apache Junction Performing Arts Center. The PAC is on Southern just east of Ironwood Drive at the Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive.
You will have an opportunity to enjoy a great evening of music and humor while helping multiple high school students reach their goal of a college education.
We will open with the highly acclaimed and decorated Apache Junction Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Color Guard, followed by an evening of great entertainment. Local artist Jordan Webb will pay tribute to America and the men and women who keep us free, followed by the always entertaining Apache Junction Varsity Choir led by Ms. Andie Chung. They will perform their “Music across the ages” tribute to let us relive the “good ole days.” Finally the show will feature Steven Loss “The Lonesome Cowboy” direct from the Las Vegas Opry. Steven will bring the old west alive.
In addition to a fantastic evening of entertainment the proceeds from this concert will benefit our hard-working students and community. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
Tickets are available from any Apache Junction Lion, the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce or by calling 719-331-9493 or 480-983-5278.
There will be wheelchair assistance provided for anyone who wishes it from the parking lot to the concert hall. The wheelchairs are generously provided by AZMediQuip, 319 S. Power Road in Mesa. We are also requesting that each concert goer bring a non-perishable food item for donation to the Apache Junction Food Bank.
The Apache Junction Lions have been serving the community for more than 65 years. The club focuses its service on vision, annual vision screening for more than 2,000 students, eyeglass recycling and providing examinations and glasses for needy community members; and youth, sponsorship of the Prospector LEO Club at Apache Junction High School and holiday giving and food for area needy families, scholarships for HS students, fundraising for near and far.
Editor’s note: Mike Weaver is a member of the Apache Junction Lions and is the Prospector Leo Club advisor.