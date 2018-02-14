Annual Lost Dutchman Days parade is Saturday, Feb. 24, on West Apache Trail

Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce’s organizers call the annual Lost Dutchman Days Parade the kick-off to Apache Junction’s signature winter event.

The parade is a free event beginning 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, in downtown Apache Junction.

This year’s theme is “Blue Jeans and Gold Dreams” and includes a parade float competition.

The route runs between Idaho Road and Ironwood Drive on Apache Trail.

The parade begins at Phelps Drive and travels westbound toward Ironwood Drive, and then returns.

For more information on the parade, call 480-982-3141 or go to www.ajchamber.com.

Parade committee members include co-chairwomen Judy Daniels and Dena Olsen.

