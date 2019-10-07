AJ Parks and Rec to offer Bob Ross painting class

Coyote Moon is the class project for the Bob Ross Oil Painting Class, which is slated for Oct. 12. (Submitted photo)

Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Bob Ross Oil Painting Class that will teacher artists of any skill level how to create a painting in one class.

Participants will learn how to prepare their canvas; mix and blend colors; use specialty brushes and tools; brush cleaning system; how to create distance and depth in your composition; how to achieve contrast with highlight and shadow; and how to employ the wet-on-wet method.

At the end of the class, participants will take home your completed works, according to a press release.

The registration fee is $35 and everything participants will need to complete their painting will be provided in class for an additional material’s fee of $25. The class project is “Coyote Moon”.

Bob Ross Oil Painting class will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 12. Class is offered to ages 12 years and older.

