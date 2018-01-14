Get tickets for inaugural Jan. 28 ‘AJ Kids Idol’ hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Apache Junction

The inaugural AJ Kids Idol hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Apache Junction is 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, at Barleens, 2275 E. Old West Highway in Apache Junction.
There will be acts including dancing, singing, comedy, small groups and art from kids ages 4-18 all competing to earn a prize. Food and beverages will be available along with a raffle for attendees at the event. All proceeds will be used to provide playground equipment for one of Apache Junction’s elementary schools.
Doors open at 5 p.m. for dinner of hamburger, hotdog or chicken sandwich combo with soda and chips for $5. Soda, iced tea or lemonade beverages cost $1.
Dessert will be chocolate cake for $2 a slice.
Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 12 and under. Purchase tickets (with an additional fee) at https://ajkidsidol.eventbrite.com or with cash from Jeff Struble (480-694-5100) or Braden Biggs (573-586-8787) or e-mail them at ajkidsidol@gmail.com
