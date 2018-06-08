Academy Drum, Bugle Corps of Arizona to host competition in Mesa

The Academy Drum and Bugle Corps of Arizona will host a Drum Corps International competition beginning at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 2 at John D. Riggs Stadium on the campus of Mesa Community College, 1833 W. Southern Ave.

Drums Across the Desert is set to be a night of performance. Attendees will experience Broadway-style choreographed programs of spectacular music, dynamic movement and vivid color—presented by groups of 150 musicians and dancers, ages 16-21, a press release states.

The academy will compete against some marching-music ensembles from across the country. Included will be The Blue Devils, defending 2017 World Champions from Concord, Calif. and The Troopers, from Casper, Wyo. In all, eight groups will perform a variety of spectacular shows, according to a release.

“This is the only chance Arizona will get to see a DCI competition this year,” Mike Ripley, event chairman, said in a prepared statement. “We are grateful for the support by Knight Transportation to benefit not only The Academy, but local music education and our entire community.”

Drums Across the Desert is part of the 2018 DCI Tour, a series of 56 competitive events taking place this summer across 38 states in the U.S. Tickets begin at $20 and can be purchased online.

The Academy Drum and Bugle Corps, from Tempe, is a non-profit youth arts organization comprised of musicians and dancers from throughout Arizona and around the world, age 16-21, who audition each year for a coveted spot in Arizona’s only drum and bugle corps.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.