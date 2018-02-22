2018 season opener Feb. 24 at Arizona Speedway south of Apache Junction

The Arizona Speedway 2018 race season kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, with the Frank Soboski Memorial Dace and a ton of talent all with hopes of becoming the series champions. Reigning champs Don Earven, Ray Czumaj, Steve Soboski and Bret Bierman all return as the drivers to beat in the championship series, according to a press release.
Along with IMCA Modifieds, Sport Mods, Pure Stocks and Robert Horne Ford Bombers, the Modlites and Lady Stocks also bring in the new season Saturday night at Arizona Speedway.
Pits open at 3 p.m. and the grandstands open at 5 p.m. Cost for admission is $15 for adults with kids 11 and under free. Pit passes for adults are $30, pit passes for kids 7-11 are $15 and kids 6 and under are free.
Arizona Speedway is within ET Motopark at 48700 N. Ironwood Drive in San Tan Valley, five miles miles south of U.S. Highway 60 in Apache Junction. For more information, go to www.ArizonaSpeedway.net or call 480-926-6688.
Upcoming events at Arizona Speedway:
- Saturday, March 3: IMCA Mods, Sport Mods, Dwarfs, Pures and Bombers.
- Saturday, March 17:USAC non-wing sprint cars.
- Saturday, April 7: World of Outlaws Desert Shootout.
- Saturday, April 13: Monster truck show: Malicious Monster Truck Tour.
- Saturday, April 21: ASCS wing spring cars.