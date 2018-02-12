2018 Lost Dutchman Days events and entertainment

Many of the below events are held at the Event Center during the Lost Dutchman Days (there is a $2-per-person charge, with proceeds going to youth charities) and adjacent Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds at 1590 E. Lost Dutchman Blvd., just east of Idaho Road and west of State Route 88.
Thursday, Feb. 22
Team roping at 11 a.m.; free at Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds.
Lost Dutchman Days Bratwurst Party, noon-8 p.m., Elks Lodge No. 2349 (State Route 88 and Lost Dutchman Boulevard). Live entertainment includes: noon-2 p.m., Hungry Five Plus (polka band); 2:30-4:30 p.m., Sylvia’s AZ Polka Band; and 5-8 p.m., Exit 40 Band. Johnsonville bratwursts, Crescent Crown Coors products and soft drinks will be sold with proceeds benefiting local youth charities. Take a walk down memory lane with the Model A and other antique vehicles. Gunfighters also will be appearing. Contact the Elks Lodge at 480-982-2349.
Friday, Feb. 23
Event Center opens 9 a.m.
Carnival, 9 a.m.-11 p.m., Event Center.
“Tough Enough to Wear Pink” Rodeo at the Event Center, 1:30 p.m., $15 for adults and $10 for children 10 and under. The national anthem singer is Wanette Wilson. The Cowgirls Historical Foundation and Southwest Arizona Sisters Inc. will be the drill teams.
Entertainment:
•Pete Byam, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Carnival Stage.
•Bella ReUnion, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Carnival Stage.
•Weezul Brothers, 4-7 p.m., Carnival Stage.
The rodeo dance is 7-11 p.m. inside the Elks Lodge (State Route 88 and Lost Dutchman Boulevard) with Zona Road. $5 a person. Admission limited to 21 and older because alcohol is served. This is a non-smoking event.
Saturday, Feb. 24
Parade, starts 9 a.m. at Apache Trail and Phelps Drive, travels west to Ironwood Drive and back.
Event Center opens 9 a.m.
Carnival, 9 a.m.-11 p.m., Event Center.
Apache Junction Soroptimist Arts and Crafts Fair is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Pinal County Complex, 575 N. Idaho Road.
Rodeo at the Event Center, 1:30 p.m., $15 for adults and $10 for children 10 and under. The national anthem singer is Rodney Wayne. The Cowgirls Historical Foundation and Southwest Arizona Sisters Inc. will be the drill teams.
Entertainers:
•Rodney Wayne, 10 a.m.-noon, Carnival Stage.
•Donny Grubb Band, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Carnival Stage.
•Ripple Affect 4-7 p.m., Carnival Stage.
Sunday, Feb. 25
Event Center opens 9 a.m.
Carnival, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Event Center.
Rodeo at the Event Center, 1:30 p.m., $15 for adults and $10 for children 10 and under. The national anthem singer is Jena Dawn. The Cowgirls Historical Foundation and Southwest Arizona Sisters Inc. will be the drill teams.
Mutton-busting for children, just south of the grandstands, after the main rodeo. Competitors sign up Feb. 24 at information booth.
A cowboy church service with Cheryl Fillmore and The Trinity Band is 10-11 a.m. on the Carnival Stage.
Entertainers:
•Way Out West, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Carnival Stage.
•Guilty Pleasures Trio, 3-5 p.m., Carnival Stage.
Go to www.lostdutchmandays.org for more information.