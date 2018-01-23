Jan. 27 Gold Canyon Art Festival poster from Jeri Messamore’s print

The juried art show will feature the work of 85 artists from the East Valley and throughout the state in a wide variety of genres and styles. Programs will be available listing the artists, their specialties and booth locations.
There will be live entertainment all day including the following groups: The Arizona Trio, Mariachi Pasion, The Ahwatukee Brass, and Brian Hammill – Native Spirit, world champion hoop dancer. The food court will also offer a variety of foods and beverages and includes two food trucks. The Gold Canyon Food Bank will be there. Further details can be found at www.gcartsfest.com
The Gold Canyon Arts Council, a non-profit organization, strives to bring world class concerts to the East Valley through its Canyon Sounds performing artist series. All proceeds from six annual concerts, memberships and grants are returned to area schools to support music and art programs through master classes, performances and workshops.