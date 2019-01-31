TNC managers discuss San Pedro Watershed conservation perspectives

Bob Rogers and Nicole Hill, managers with The Nature Conservancy Arizona, will describe continuing work in the San Pedro Watershed.

They will present: 25 Years of Conservation in the San Pedro Watershed: Past and Future Perspectives during the Feb. 13 SALT Speakers Series, according to a press release.

Organized by the Superstition Area Land Trust, and co-sponsored by the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department, the talks are held at the Multigenerational Center, Room B-118, 1035 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction, starting at 6:30 p.m., generally on the second and fourth Wednesdays, October through April.

As the Conservancy’s stewardship director, Mr. Rogers manages all the preserves and land management projects in the San Pedro Watershed. After nearly 25 years with the Conservancy, he has seen the work mature and transition from managing sites to leveraging conservation at a watershed and landscape scale.

A native Arizonan, born in Morenci and raised on the family ranch in Altar Valley near Tucson, the release said he studied ranch management in college in Wyoming; spent five years working on his family’s farms and ranches in Arizona and Colorado; experienced being a farrier specializing in shoeing performance horses.

He began working for The Nature Conservancy at Muleshoe Ranch near Willcox in 1994. The release added that he has managed the fire programs in Arizona and New Mexico for the Conservancy; worked to recover native fish and several listed species across southeast Arizona.

Ms. Hill joined The Nature Conservancy in 2017 as Arizona’s Deserts and Grasslands Program Manager. She did her undergraduate work in natural resource management at Ball State University in Indiana and graduate work at Clemson University in city and regional planning. She has 18 years of experience in conservation real estate, fundraising, and program management.

The release noted her background in local government administration, financing, and public policy making as she served six years as an elected city council member in Tumwater, Washington before relocating to Phoenix to join TNC. She and her husband reside in north Phoenix with their two dogs.

