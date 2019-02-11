Superstition Mountain Museum Mexican Arts event, Mar. 8-10

The Superstition Mountain Museum will present a Mata Ortiz Mexican Artistry event, Mar. 8-10.

The event will be held on the museum grounds, 4087 N. Apache Trail. Admittance to the art event and parking are free all three days, according to a press release.

The work of Mexican artisans are noted to showcase unique pottery, tapestries using traditional materials and natural dyes, carved and painted wooden fantasy animals, and fashion silver jewelry, the release said.

An added attraction, this year, is a concert by Domingo DeGrazia and His Spanish Guitar Band at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 9 in the museum amphitheater. Admission to this concert is $10 per person.

The release described the Arizona native DeGrazia’s blends of Spanish guitar with flamenco music, coupled with rhythms of Latin, salsa and rock drum beats. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair for seating.

Mexican artisans hosted by the museum, during the weekend, include “new generation of Mexican craftsmen and women” demonstrating their pottery-making, woodcarving and painting, weaving and jewelry-making skills, the release detailed.

Onlookers can observe, and converse with the artists as they work. DeSilva Imports will have numerous examples of all art forms for sale during the weekend, the release noted.

Artisans from the village of Mata Ortiz in northwestern Chihuahua, Mexico, including superstar ceramicist Diego Valles, will be present. Mata Ortiz is the place where master potters create award-winning handmade ceramics, according to a centuries-old method re-discovered and perfected by one of the villagers, Juan Quezada, added the release.

Also, there will be wood carvers from Oaxaca, Mexico who are famous for practicing the folk art tradition of carving detailed, whimsical fantasy animals (“alebriges”), painting them in patterns and bright colors.

Master Weaver Porfirio Gutierrez — named an “Artist in Leadership” by the Smithsonian Institute for his efforts in preserving the use of natural dyes — will discuss his weaving and dying techniques.

Jewelry-lovers can watch as artist Yesenia Salgado creates silver filigree jewelry or browse the Mata Ortiz pottery and precious stones pieces, the release added.

For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.