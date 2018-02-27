Speak Out: AJUSD ‘a depressing environment to be in’

Editor’s note: The following letter was written by someone associated with the Apache Junction Unified School District who asked to remain anonymous.
I read your article Re: “Speak out: AJUSD board went Rogue” (https://apachejunctionindependent.com/opinion/ajusd-board-went-rogue-and-did-what-was-best-for-their-agenda/)
I too would like to disclose some of my views as well. Regarding the new administration, money is being spent frivolously, money which just isn’t there. I don’t think the new admin team comprehend that our community at Apache Junction has a completely different socioeconomic status than Pendergast, Deer Valley and Scottsdale. They’re (new admins) more focused on the aesthetics of AJ more so than the functionality.
The new superintendent walked in with an agenda of going to a five-day schedule and she wasn’t quiet about it. People are frustrated in the district because we aren’t listened to. It almost feels like they – new admins – think we don’t know anything because we are some city-slickers with no understanding of the real world.
The previous superintendent advised me to think about putting money into classrooms as he’d rather see cracks in classroom walls patched up rather than new carpeting in the district office.
I’m disappointed the board doesn’t question where money is spent (both capital and M&O.) The $7,000 donated to AJUSD will be spent, but not on classrooms, guaranteed.
The transparency that they came in with just isn’t there. They’re opaque, hard to read and we feel like there is zero trust between the admins and constituents.
It’s a depressing environment to be in and I feel like their idea is: remove old blood and bring in new blood who will immediately conform to their ways (which is why AJUSD will see a good turnover of staff as this school year closes out).
I feel the same as the other person who wrote in: they (admins) would spare little expense in making a work environment a living heck if they knew who wrote the email(s).
The opinion page features letters to the editor. To submit a letter, email ajeditor@newszap.com. Letters are not the views of the Apache Junction Independent or Independent Newsmedia Inc USA.