Recreation expo roars into Apache Junction Feb. 9

Apache Junction’s annual Outdoor Recreation Expo at Flatiron Community Park will take place 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9.

The event will be followed by a showing of the movie “Jurassic Park.”

During the expo, there will be agencies from around the state with booths and activities for families.

The city Parks and Recreation Department will have a variety of dinosaur activities, including some “real life” dinosaurs visiting the park about 5:30 p.m., according to a release.

“Come find dinosaur eggs, make your own fossils, participate in a scavenger hunt, and run through an obstacle course put on by Superstition Fire and Medical District,” the release stated.

For more information on the event or other programs and services, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 480-474-5240 or visit ajcity.net/parks.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.